Who is Thailand’s new minister of foreign affairs

Maris Sangiampongsa was announced as Thailand’s new minister of foreign affairs by the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.

Maris, 66, got the job after Parnpree quit in apparent protest at being stripped of his dual role as deputy prime minister in PM Srettha Thavisin’s Cabinet reshuffle.

His appointment is thought to stem from his close ties to the Shinawatra clan, whose Pheu Thai Party returned to power after last year’s election.

Maris served as Thaksin’s right-hand man when the latter became foreign minister in 1994, said veteran journalist and political analyst Bandit Chantasrikham.

Maris was an official in the Foreign Ministry at the time.

The veteran diplomat was also a key figure in Pheu Thai’s predecessor, Thai Rak Thai, which took power under Thaksin in 2001. He served as a foreign affairs advisor in Thaksin’s government.