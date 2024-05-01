Who is Thailand’s new minister of foreign affairs

Maris Sangiampongsa was announced as Thailand’s new minister of foreign affairs by the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.
Maris, 66, got the job after Parnpree quit in apparent protest at being stripped of his dual role as deputy prime minister in PM Srettha Thavisin’s Cabinet reshuffle.
His appointment is thought to stem from his close ties to the Shinawatra clan, whose Pheu Thai Party returned to power after last year’s election.
Maris served as Thaksin’s right-hand man when the latter became foreign minister in 1994, said veteran journalist and political analyst Bandit Chantasrikham.
Maris was an official in the Foreign Ministry at the time.
The veteran diplomat was also a key figure in Pheu Thai’s predecessor, Thai Rak Thai, which took power under Thaksin in 2001. He served as a foreign affairs advisor in Thaksin’s government.
Bandit said Maris returned to the spotlight during the government of Thaksin’s sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, but in a less prominent role.
“Pheu Thai needs a minister who will dare to take risks and also take direct orders [from Thaksin], unlike Parnpree,” he said.
Maris meets all the requirements of Ban Chan Song La, he added, referring to Thaksin’s family mansion in Bangkok.
The new foreign minister was a career diplomat who worked at the Thai missions in Australia, Fiji, Nepal, and Canada.
He served as an adviser to Parnpree before taking up his Cabinet role. Maris has also accompanied PM Srettha on several overseas trips.