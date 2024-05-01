Constitutional Court grants 15-day extension to Move Forward deadline

The court announced on Wednesday that it has extended the deadline by 15 days from May 3 to May 18.

Move Forward Party was accused by the Election Commission (EC) of violating the Political Parties Act and taking a hostile stance against the Royal Family by pushing to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, or the draconian lese majeste law.

The EC based its complaint on the charter court’s ruling that campaigns by former party leader Pita Limjaroenrat and other party members to amend Article 112 were unconstitutional.