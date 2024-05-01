Newly appointed Maris upbeat over foreign minister’s work

“I’m confident in this post because I have my experience as ambassador to several countries, and I have grown up in this ministry all along. So I’m not under pressure,” Maris said.

Asked whether Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has given him any special assignment, Maris said Srettha has not discussed any project or policy in particular with him because he has not been sworn in yet.

Maris had been an adviser to Parnpree until the former minister stepped down.

Maris said he has met with Parnpree, who asked him to continue some unfinished work.

“I cannot elaborate because I have not taken office yet,” Maris added.

The new foreign minster declined to respond when asked to comment on the perception that he was close to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.