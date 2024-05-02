Air Force wants to procure four fighter jets at THB19 billion in fiscal 2025

Air Chief Marshal Phanpakdee Pattanakul said the Royal Thai Air Force had secured approval from the Cabinet to buy four fighter jets at a cost of 19 billion baht from the fiscal 2025 budget.

Phanpakdee said the procurement committee was now in the process of selecting between Gripen jets from Sweden or F series jets from the US.

He said a workshop would be held this month for the panel to consider the pros and cons of the two types of fighter jets before a decision would be made next month.