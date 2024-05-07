Pichit defends his qualification as PM's Office Minister

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Pichit said he did not commit any of the offences he was imprisoned for.

“If I am an evil person as accused, I would not enter the government. I possess the skills and knowledge necessary to be at this point,” he said.

He also dismissed rumours that he was given the post because of his close relations with the two ministers from Shinawatra’s family, reiterating that he was appointed thanks to his skills.

“I beg people to give me a chance to work and let them know my intention,” he said while putting his hands together as a “wai” gesture.

The minister has been under fire as several political actors, including activist groups and former politicians, filed petitions to the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and Ombudsman to look into Pichit’s eligibility as a minister, with many claiming he is ineligible as he has served time in prison.