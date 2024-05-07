Pichit defends his qualification as PM's Office Minister

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Pichit said he did not commit any of the offences he was imprisoned for.
“If I am an evil person as accused, I would not enter the government. I possess the skills and knowledge necessary to be at this point,” he said.
He also dismissed rumours that he was given the post because of his close relations with the two ministers from Shinawatra’s family, reiterating that he was appointed thanks to his skills.
“I beg people to give me a chance to work and let them know my intention,” he said while putting his hands together as a “wai” gesture.
The minister has been under fire as several political actors, including activist groups and former politicians, filed petitions to the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and Ombudsman to look into Pichit’s eligibility as a minister, with many claiming he is ineligible as he has served time in prison.
In September last year, Pichit made a surprise turn when he publicly announced that he would not take the position of Prime Minister’s Office minister, saying he was qualified but refused to provide an explanation for rejecting Pheu Thai’s offer at the time.
In 2008, the ex-lawyer was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment over an attempt to bribe Supreme Court judges with 2 million baht in cash in the Ratchadaphisek land case against Thaksin Shinawatra.
The Law Society of Thailand suspended Pichit’s licence to practise law for five years in 2023.
Pichit said he will respect the decision made by the Constitutional Court over his eligibility for the Cabinet position and that his priority is to ensure the Srettha Thavisin administration works in compliance with laws and constitutions.
Srettha’s government asked the Council of State to verify Pichit’s eligibility in September 2023. According to the document it published that month, the council had provided legal advice to the Secretariat of the Cabinet in response to its question regarding the qualification for anyone holding ministerial positions.
The council said the duty to interpret the Constitution lies with the Constitutional Court and its counsel was just a response to the government’s question.