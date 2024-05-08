Myanmar resistance rejects Thaksin’s mediation offer: sources

Thaksin reportedly held talks with ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) and the pro-Aung San Suu Kyi National Unity Government (NUG) in Chiang Mai during the Songkran festival in April.

Thaksin has offered to mediate between the resistance and the military regime, having established ties with current junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing and other Myanmar generals while serving as prime minister from 2001 to 2006.

The talks involving Thaksin were divided into two rounds.

On April 13, he met with representatives of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), and the Kachin National Organisation (KNO).