Academic lauds charter court’s decision on 40 senators’ petition

The Constitutional Court’s decisions related to the 40 senators’ petition against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin were very sensible, an academic declared on Thursday.

Chettha Supyen, assistant rector of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration-run Navamindradhiraj University, said the court’s resolution proves that it will not allow itself to become a political tool of any side.

The 40 senators had called on the charter court to remove Srettha from office for allegedly violating the Constitution and ethical standards by appointing former lawyer Pichit Chuenban as a PM’s Office minister, despite questions about his qualifications. It also called for the PM’s suspension while the case was being tried.