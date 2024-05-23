Academic lauds charter court’s decision on 40 senators’ petition

The Constitutional Court’s decisions related to the 40 senators’ petition against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin were very sensible, an academic declared on Thursday.
Chettha Supyen, assistant rector of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration-run Navamindradhiraj University, said the court’s resolution proves that it will not allow itself to become a political tool of any side.
The 40 senators had called on the charter court to remove Srettha from office for allegedly violating the Constitution and ethical standards by appointing former lawyer Pichit Chuenban as a PM’s Office minister, despite questions about his qualifications. It also called for the PM’s suspension while the case was being tried.
When reviewing the petition on Thursday, the judges voted 6:3 to accept the petition and proceed with the case and voted 5:4 to not suspend Srettha pending trial.
Chettha, who is also the director of Nation Poll, praised the court for disclosing the names of the judges and what they voted for in this case.
“This is a new era for the Constitutional Court,” Chettha said. “This shows that the court is prudent and has protected itself from being seen as a political tool for any side.”
Chettha said the court managed to back its decisions with legal technicalities and before the vote, the judges also expressed their opinions freely.