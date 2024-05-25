Who will become PM if Srettha is removed by a charter court ruling?

Six of the nine Constitutional Court judges on Thursday voted to accept the petition from 40 senators seeking to remove Srettha as PM. The petition accused Srettha of violating political ethics by appointing Pichit Cheunban as PM’s Office Minister even though he had once been jailed for contempt of court.

The court did not suspend the PM from performing his duties, but demanded from him a written explanation on June 7. It is estimated that the court would deliberate on the case for two to three months before issuing a verdict.

Some analysts fear that the case could spell the end of Srettha’s career. The business tycoon entered politics in the May 2023 general election as one of Pheu Thai’s PM candidates.

If Srettha were to be removed, the Constitution stipulates that Parliament must vote for a new premier from the PM candidates proposed at the last election by political parties who have at least 25 MPs (maximum three candidates per party). The winner must receive more than half of the votes from the lower house, or 250 out of 500 MPs.

Judging from these criteria, there are six parties with 25 MPs and more that had proposed prime ministerial candidates to the Election Commission during the May 2023 general election. The roster of those who could potentially succeed Srettha as PM can therefore be extrapolated from the following: