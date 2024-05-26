Thaksin invites Suwat to merge his Chart Pattana with Pheu Thai

Thaksin made the suggestion while attending a dinner party at the Seow Seow Restaurant in Korat on Saturday night. Suwat had booked the entire restaurant to throw a party for Thaksin and his delegation.

Thaksin was warmly received by red-shirt people when he arrived in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Saturday to attend the cremation of Wichai Changlek, his loyal long-time driver, who died last year at 73.

Speaking on the live band stage of the restaurant, Thaksin said he was glad to meet Suwat, who had been his long-time friend since the time Suwat ran the Puang Chon Chao Thai Party.