Move Forward, Pita still most popular, survey finds

Most Thais still favour the Move Forward Party to lead the government and its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the prime minister, an opinion survey by King Prajadhipok’s Institute found.
The institute’s Office of Innovation conducted a nationwide survey among 1,020 people aged at least 18 from May 7 to 18 and found Move Forward and Pita were still the most popular.
Asked if they were to go to a polling station in a few days, which party they would vote for in constituency-based election, the respondents replied:
- 35.7%: Move Forward
- 18.1%: Pheu Thai
- 11.2%: Bhumjaithai
- 9.2%: United Thai Nation
- 7.8%: Palang Pracharath
- 5%: Democrat
- 1.6%: Chart Thai Pattana
- 1.2%: Prachachart
- 10.2%: Undecided
When asked which party they would vote for in a party-list election, the respondents replied:
- 44.9%: Move Forward
- 20.2%: Pheu Thai
- 10.9%: United Thai Nation
- 3.5%: Bhumjaithai
- 3%: Palang Pracharath
- 3%: Democrat
- 1.3%: Prachachart
- 0.7%: Chart Thai Pattana
- 12.5%: Undecided
When asked whom they want to be the prime minister now, the respondents replied:
- 46.9%: Pita
- 17.7%: General Prayut Chan-o-cha, former prime minister
- 10.5%: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai leader
- 8.7%: Srettha Thavisin, prime minister
- 3.3%: Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai leader and public health minister
- 1.7%: Jurin Laksanawisit, former Democrat leader
- 0.4%: General Prawit Wongsuwan, Palang Pracharath leader and former deputy prime minister
- 10.9%: Undecided