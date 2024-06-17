PM Srettha takes sick leave after catching COVID-19

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the premier had suffered symptoms on Friday and consulted a doctor, who diagnosed COVID.
“The doctor assumed that Srettha had been infected for a while, and asked the premier to rest until he recovers around Monday or Tuesday,” Chai said.
He said Srettha was expected to resume duties on Wednesday. The premier apologised to those who had come into contact with him over the past few days and urged them to take a COVID test if they develop symptoms, he added.
In a Facebook post, Srettha said he decided to consult a doctor after feeling tired and developing a fever.
“I will recover and return to work as soon as possible,” he said.