Senatorial candidates show up early for national level voting

Candidates in the ongoing senatorial election showed up at Impact Forum Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province as early as 5am to take part in the national level election scheduled today (June 26).

Although the registration opens at 8am, some of the candidates said they decided to arrive early to avoid traffic congestion in the Bangkok metropolitan area.

135 police officers from Provincial Police Region 1 have been deployed around the Impact Forum to monitor the situation and facilitate traffic flow. A fast response team is also on standby in case of an emergency.

An officer said that Impact Forum has a total of eight exits/entrances, as well as parking space for 13,000 cars so traffic congestion should not be a problem today.

A news source said some groups of candidates showed up in similar attire, such as suits with yellow shirts underneath, while others dressed in traditional outfits to represent their ethnic groups.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 3,000 candidates, 2,164 males and 836 females, passed the district and provincial level voting on June 9 and 16, respectively, from the total 45,753 candidates who presented themselves.

The candidates will vote among themselves to select the new 200-member Senate to replace the 250-member Senate appointed by the junta after the 2014 military-led coup, whose term ended on May 10.