Numerous dignitaries greet Prawit on his 80th birthday

Several former senior military officers and former senators visited thre residence of former deputy prime minister General Prawit Wongsuwan on Sunday to wish him on his 80th birthday.

Prawit, wearing a pink shirt, opened his residence inside the compound of the Foundation for the Conservation of Forests in Five Adjoining Provinces, to receive his well-wishers and have lunch with them.

The well-wishers included former interior minister General Anupong Paochinda, General Wit Thephasssadin na Ayutthaya, secretary-general of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, former National Police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda, former Defence permanent secretary General Nat Intharacharoen, and General Kanit Saphithak, former chief adviser at the Defence Permanent Secretariat.