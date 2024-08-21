Don’t betray your voters, ‘Madame Dear’ tells Democrat Party

The Democrat Party should take care not to betray its supporters by joining the Pheu Thai-led coalition government, Watanya “Madame Dear” Bunnag warned in a Facebook post.

Watanya, a Democrat member, posted the warning on Tuesday amid speculation that the party’s executive board under the leadership of Chalermchai Sri-on would seek to join the coalition.

This speculation came after Democrat MPs abstained in line with the board’s decision when the House voted to elect Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister on Friday.

In her post, Watanya noted that during the campaign for the 2023 general election, she and other Democrats had coined the slogan “Democrats are Equal to the People”. Hence, she said, it’s wrong to betray people’s wishes.