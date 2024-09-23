Independent senators cry foul over seat allocation in Senate panels

Senators from small independent groups without political affiliations cried foul on Monday over their failure to secure positions on standing Senate panels for which they are qualified.
The so-called independent senators alleged that the Senate, dominated by members reportedly loyal to the Bhumjaithai Party, flexed its majority muscle to allocate key panel seats without regard to qualifications.
Among those unhappy with the allocations were Nanthana Nanthawaropas and Kalaya Yaiprasarn.
Nanthana said it was not right for the majority to preselect chairs of Senate standing panels without considering their qualifications and backgrounds. For instance, she said, members of the Senate committee on tourism lacked relevant experience in the field.
She also noted that despite her background in teaching political communications at a university, she did not secure a position on the committee for political development. Instead, she said, the position was given to a senator who used to sell pork.
Kalaya, meanwhile, said she was a representative of farmers and wanted a seat on the Senate committee on agricultural affairs, but failed to get it.