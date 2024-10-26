House panel proposes time-bound deliberations in Tak Bai case

A special session of the House of Representatives on Friday resolved to submit a motion regarding the Tak Bai incident to the government and the House’s ad hoc committee on legal affairs, justice, and human rights to deliberate and conclude in 90 days.

The motion, submitted by People’s Party MP Romadon Panjor and Prachachart Party MP Kamonsak Leewamoh, seeks further action after the statute of limitations in the Tak Bai case, which resulted in the deaths of scores of detainees in the deep South 20 years ago, expired at midnight of Friday (October 25), as well as the government’s approach in tackling insurgency in the deep South.

Yunaidee Waba, a Democrat MP for Pattani province, called on the government to provide a clear approach to address this issue to ensure justice to affected people and sustainable peace in the deep South.

“Compensation does not make the people feel that they have received justice. While it is part of the initial aid provided by the state, bringing the matter into the judicial process to uncover the truth is what will demonstrate the government's sincerity,” he said. “It is important to ensure that the Tak Bai case does not become a cause for increasing violence in the deep South.”

He added that although the prime minister had expressed regret over the incident, the government must take action to show its sincerity and help people feel at ease. It is essential for the government to engage in open discussions with all parties involved and to restore the dignity of Thailand's justice system, Yunaidee said.