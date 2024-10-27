Over 41% of Thais expect Paetongtarn government to last full term

NIDA Poll shows economic performance and role of Thaksin as key challenges

Most voters believe the coalition government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will survive until the House completes its term in 2027, an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration found.

The NIDA Poll surveyed 1,310 people nationwide, who are at least 18 years old. The survey was carried out on October 21-22 by phone interviews.

Asked to estimate the how long the current ruling coalition would survive:

  • 41.68%: Complete its tenure in 2027.
  • 19.08%: Stay in power for about two more years.
  • 16.87%: Stay in power for about one more year.
  • 11.99%: Stay in power until it almost completes its tenure.
  • 9.77%: Stay in power no longer than the end of this year.
  • 0.61%: No comment.

When asked to cite factors that they think would bring about the collapse of the government, the respondents’ top five answers were (more than one answer allowed):

  • 34.43%: The government fails to deliver economic performance as promised or as per public expectations.
  • 32.52%: Complaints against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai Party.
  • 29.47%: Mistakes in administration by Paetongtarn, leading to a crisis.
  • 28.85%: Complaints against Paetongtarn and the Pheu Thai.
  • 19.77%: Corruption issues.
     
