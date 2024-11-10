Tak Bai case takes heavy toll on Pheu Thai’s image: NIDA Poll

The expiration of the Tak Bai massacre case with no one brought to justice was a blot on the Pheu Thai Party’s reputation, according to most residents of the three southern border provinces, an opinion survey found.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,067 residents of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala provinces, over 18 years old, from November 5-8.

The statute of limitations in the Tak Bai massacre case expired at the end of 20 years on October 25. None of the 14 defendants in two lawsuits brought by the relatives of victims and public prosecutors could be arrested and brought to court in time.