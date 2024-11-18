People’s Party unveils 12 candidates for Feb 1 PAO elections

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2024

The party will focus on five policy points, namely potable tap water, mass transit, school reforms, village caretakers and transparent governance

The opposition People’s Party announced on Monday that it will contest for the CEO posts in 12 provincial administrative organisations (PAOs).

The Election Commission has announced that it will hold elections for the CEOs of most PAOs on February 1, except 29 PAOs whose elections have already been held or will be held before February 1.

The People’s Party, an incarnation of the disbanded Move Forward Party, announced that the 12 contestants are:

  1. Chiang Mai: Phan-arj Chairat
  2. Lamphun: Viradej Phupisit
  3. Mukdahan: Supoj Suariyapong
  4. Nong Khai: Uruyos Iasakul
  5. Trat: Chonlatree Noonnu
  6. Phuket: Lersak Linanithikul
  7. Surat Thani: Jirachart Ruangwatcharin
  8. Phang Nga: Sutthichoke Thongchumnum
  9. Songkhla: Niran Jindanak
  10. Samut Songkram: Nanthiya Likhitamnuaychai
  11. Samut Prakan: Noppadol Somyanonthanakul
  12. Nonthaburi: Lertmongkol Warawenut

Sarayut Jailak, the party’s secretary general, said the contenders’ policies will focus on five key points:

  • Making tap water potable
  • Building a mass transport system in the provinces
  • Allocating one caretaker for each village and ending the hiring of public health volunteers
  • Reforming PAO-run schools by offering courses that local children will find interesting
  • Keeping the PAO operations transparent
     
