People’s Party unveils 12 candidates for Feb 1 PAO elections

The opposition People’s Party announced on Monday that it will contest for the CEO posts in 12 provincial administrative organisations (PAOs).
The Election Commission has announced that it will hold elections for the CEOs of most PAOs on February 1, except 29 PAOs whose elections have already been held or will be held before February 1.
The People’s Party, an incarnation of the disbanded Move Forward Party, announced that the 12 contestants are:
Sarayut Jailak, the party’s secretary general, said the contenders’ policies will focus on five key points: