JAS secures Thailand’s World Cup 2026 broadcast rights

Thai football fans are set to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Jasmine International Plc, or JAS, secured exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament in Thailand.

The development was confirmed in a media invitation issued by JAS for a press conference titled “JAS secures FIFA World Cup 2026 rights”.

The document states that the company has obtained exclusive rights from FIFA for live broadcasts of the tournament in Thailand.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across three host countries: the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The announcement follows a brief but widely shared Facebook post by Pitch Potaramik, a major shareholder of JAS and MONO, who wrote: “2026, Thailand will get to watch the World Cup.”

His post quickly drew attention among Thai football fans, particularly after previous World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand had often been complicated by budget constraints and lengthy negotiations.

JAS is scheduled to hold its press briefing on June 11 from 2pm to 4pm at Stadium29 (MONO) on Chaiyaphruek Road, with the formal announcement due to begin at 3pm.

The briefing will be led by senior executives and major shareholders, including Dr Soraj Asavaprapha, chief executive officer of JAS; Pitch Potaramik, major shareholder of JAS and MONO; and Navamin Prasopnet, chief executive officer of Mono Next Plc, or MONO.

The partnership between JAS and MONO has raised interest over how the matches will be made available to viewers in Thailand, including whether live coverage will be carried on free-to-air television through MONO29, via streaming services under the group, or through another platform.

Further details on viewing channels, coverage format and access are expected to be announced at the press conference.