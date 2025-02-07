Government ready to deal with scamsters who move operations to Cambodia

Phumtham said he would be travelling to Sangkhlaburi district of Kanchanaburi province, bordering Myanmar’s Payathonzu town, next week to meet and boost the morale of security officers who worked hard in tackling call-centre scams, drug smuggling and illegal entry.

“Though the operation to cut off power supply and internet connection would solve all issues, the government will cooperate with neighbouring countries in tackling cross-border crimes in the long term,” he said.

He assured that the government would take action against any public or private officials found involved with call-centre gangs. A study on the operation would be conducted to further enhance measures against cyber-criminals, he said.

Thailand would proactively monitor and launch measures against call-centre gangs that move their bases to Poipet town of Cambodia, which includes cooperation with neighbouring countries, Phumtham said.

He urged People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, who claimed that there were more spots in the border areas where call-centre gangs had set up their bases, to pass on the information to the government.