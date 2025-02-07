Government ready to deal with scamsters who move operations to Cambodia

Phumtham said he would be travelling to Sangkhlaburi district of Kanchanaburi province, bordering Myanmar’s Payathonzu town, next week to meet and boost the morale of security officers who worked hard in tackling call-centre scams, drug smuggling and illegal entry.
“Though the operation to cut off power supply and internet connection would solve all issues, the government will cooperate with neighbouring countries in tackling cross-border crimes in the long term,” he said.
He assured that the government would take action against any public or private officials found involved with call-centre gangs. A study on the operation would be conducted to further enhance measures against cyber-criminals, he said.
Thailand would proactively monitor and launch measures against call-centre gangs that move their bases to Poipet town of Cambodia, which includes cooperation with neighbouring countries, Phumtham said.
He urged People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, who claimed that there were more spots in the border areas where call-centre gangs had set up their bases, to pass on the information to the government.
Phumtham denied rumours that Myanmar had issued an advisory asking its people to refrain from visiting Chiang Rai province via the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, saying the Thai government had informed this issue to Myanmar in advance.
He also confirmed that the border trade still operated as normal with Myanmar people travelling to purchase goods, refuel vehicles or seek medical treatment in Thailand.
Utility supplies would remain cut off for six months, after which the government would look into the impact on bilateral relationship, humanitarian issues and safety of the people, he said.
“The activities of call-centre gangs should drop, and we should monitor their movement further,” he said, adding that the government would continue acting against the gangs in the interests of the country’s security.
The decision to cut off power supply to five Myanmar border towns on Wednesday has shown initial success, as Myawaddy has begun storing fuel almost immediately and electricity consumption in Shwe Kokko dropped by 40 per cent.
The affected border areas include Kanchanaburi (Three Pagodas-Payathongzu), Tak (Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and Ban Huay Muang to Myawaddy), and Chiang Rai (Ban Mueang Daeng and First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to Tachileik).