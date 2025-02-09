THB10,000 handout boosts government’s popularity among the elderly

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 09, 2025

NIDA Poll shows support among three-fourths of those surveyed

Most elderly people were grateful to the government for the 10,000-baht handout and admitted that it prompted them to support the administration, according to an opinion survey.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents, at least 60 years old, around the country from February 3 to 5.

The government on January 27 distributed 10,000 baht each to some 3 million recipients who are at least 60 years old. The handout was the second phase of the economic stimulus measure handing out 10,000 baht to eligible citizens.

● When asked whether the handout could sway their support for the government:

  • 44.89%: Handout did influence them to support the government
  • 30.69%: No matter what, they already support the government
  • 14.35%: No matter what, they do not support the government
  • 10.07%: Still not sure whether to support the government

● When asked how they had spent the 10,000 baht:

  • 86.18%: Paying for daily living expenses (including water, electricity and petrol bills)
  • 26.26%: On healthcare (buying medicine and doctor fees)
  • 13.66%: Repaying debt
  • 11.98%: Savings
  • 9.24%: Investment in trade
  • 8.70%: Spending on education
  • 4.35%: Buying lottery
  • 1.76%: Buying electric appliance
  • 0.53%: Buying phones and telecom device
  • 0.46%: Travelling
  • 0.38%: Spending for recreation (holding parties, paying for alcohol and tobacco).


 
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy