THB10,000 handout boosts government’s popularity among the elderly

Most elderly people were grateful to the government for the 10,000-baht handout and admitted that it prompted them to support the administration, according to an opinion survey.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents, at least 60 years old, around the country from February 3 to 5.

The government on January 27 distributed 10,000 baht each to some 3 million recipients who are at least 60 years old. The handout was the second phase of the economic stimulus measure handing out 10,000 baht to eligible citizens.