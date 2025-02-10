Thailand stands firm on utility cuts despite protests in Myanmar

On Saturday, some 3,000 protesters in Myawaddy township called on Myanmar authorities to close the first and second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridges, which link Myanmar to Tak province. This was in response to Thailand’s suspension of electricity, internet and fuel supplies to the border regions last week. The affected areas include Tachileik, Myawaddy and Phaya Thonsu townships.

Phumtham said the Thai government would not be swayed by the protests, adding that the protesters should instead push Myanmar authorities to remove call centre gangs operating along the border.

He said that Thai border officials will summon suspects involved in these criminal operations on Monday. As for calls from protesters to boycott Thai products, he said they should reconsider this as they rely on Thai consumer goods for their daily needs.

Thailand will continue implementing effective measures to address domestic concerns, Phumtham stressed.