Thailand stands firm on utility cuts despite protests in Myanmar

On Saturday, some 3,000 protesters in Myawaddy township called on Myanmar authorities to close the first and second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridges, which link Myanmar to Tak province. This was in response to Thailand’s suspension of electricity, internet and fuel supplies to the border regions last week. The affected areas include Tachileik, Myawaddy and Phaya Thonsu townships.
Phumtham said the Thai government would not be swayed by the protests, adding that the protesters should instead push Myanmar authorities to remove call centre gangs operating along the border.
He said that Thai border officials will summon suspects involved in these criminal operations on Monday. As for calls from protesters to boycott Thai products, he said they should reconsider this as they rely on Thai consumer goods for their daily needs.
Thailand will continue implementing effective measures to address domestic concerns, Phumtham stressed.
The minister added that he will visit the border towns of Phaya Thonsu in Myanmar and Poipet in Cambodia on Wednesday and Sunday, respectively, to assess the situation. However, he has not yet determined who he will meet during these visits, and confirmed that utility cuts have not yet been extended to other areas.
As for the smuggling of fuel from Thailand to Myanmar, he said the authorities are intensifying inspection across 51 border districts, adding that anyone caught smuggling fuel will be charged with helping call centre gangs.
When asked about Chiang Rai’s decision to ban fuel purchases using tanks or other portable containers, he said that similar restrictions have also been imposed in five areas. He added that these measures could be expanded if necessary to disrupt scam operations.
He also downplayed concerns that the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA)’s recent order to expel Chinese nationals running casinos and food businesses in Phaya Thonsu would negatively impact Thais in Myanmar.
Meanwhile, a source from the Commerce Ministry revealed that the National Security Council (NSC), chaired by Phumtham, will meet with relevant agencies on Tuesday to discuss the utility cut strategy.
Though Thai authorities have advised businesses to avoid exporting solar panels to Myanmar, the NSC is considering an official ban to prevent call centres from using solar power. If such a ban is deemed necessary, the Commerce Ministry will submit a proposal to the Cabinet and the committee on the price of goods and services for approval.
The ministry source added that the Department of Foreign Trade will update the NSC on the border trade situation, particularly the Thailand-Myanmar trade outlook, which is expected to decline this year.