Due process will be followed in Bangkok MP rape case: House speaker

Chaiyamphawan, meanwhile, has yet to make a public appearance or provide an official statement on the allegations.

MP Awaits Surrender, Denies Wrongdoing

Chaiyamphawan’s close associate said the MP was currently in Bangkok but plans to surrender to police in Chiang Mai before February 20. He also plans to hold a press conference there and has no intention of resigning, despite mounting pressure from fellow lawmakers urging him not to invoke parliamentary immunity.

The associate also alleged that police officers had demanded a 400,000 baht bribe in exchange for dropping the case last month. Chaiyamphawan had reportedly travelled to Chiang Mai upon learning about the complaint, and after he refused to pay, the case escalated from a summons to an arrest warrant. The associate said that additional evidence would be released in due course.

Claims of Consensual Encounter

The associate admitted that Chaiyampawan and the Taiwanese woman had engaged in sexual intercourse but insisted it was consensual. He said there were three people in the room at the time – Chaiyamphawan, the Taiwanese woman and her female friend – and asked why the friend did not intervene if an assault had indeed taken place.

The associate also claimed that the woman had accompanied Chaiphawan to the door of the hotel, but the hotel claimed its CCTV cameras were malfunctioning that night, leaving no surveillance footage as evidence.