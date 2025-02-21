Rice prices plummet , palm oil prices soar: Pheu Thai MPs grill the new Minister

According to the party’s routine, MPs meet every Tuesday, providing a platform for them to discuss key issues and openly assess ministerial performance.

During the latest Pheu Thai MPs’ meeting, chaired by Visuth Chainaroon, lawmakers were given the floor to voice their opinions on the government’s performance. The session quickly turned heated, with newly appointed minister in Paetongtarn’s administration facing sharp criticism.

Initially, Visuth had set the agenda to discuss constitutional amendments. However, when an MP raised concerns about plummeting rice prices and soaring palm oil prices, the constitutional topic was pushed aside. The discussion escalated into a de facto no-confidence debate against the minister in question.

Rice Prices and Farmer Protests

Pheu Thai MPs lambasted the minister for failing to curb the decline in agricultural product prices, accusing him of allowing a severe drop in rice prices—a direct hit to the party's voter base.

They cited figures from August 2024, when Paetongtarn’s government took office, showing that the price of 15% moisture-content paddy rice in Bangkok stood at 11,000 baht per ton. By February 2025, however, the price had plunged to 8,200 baht per ton.

This sharp decline coincided with over two weeks of farmer protests in the central region, including demonstrators from Uthai Thani and Sukhothai provinces.

MPs argued that the minister should have been proactive in anticipating price fluctuations and farmer unrest, presenting solutions to the Cabinet before the situation escalated. They warned that the ongoing protests were not just damaging the government’s image but also undermining Pheu Thai politically, given that a large portion of its voter base consists of farmers.