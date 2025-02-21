Rice prices plummet , palm oil prices soar: Pheu Thai MPs grill the new Minister

According to the party’s routine, MPs meet every Tuesday, providing a platform for them to discuss key issues and openly assess ministerial performance.
During the latest Pheu Thai MPs’ meeting, chaired by Visuth Chainaroon, lawmakers were given the floor to voice their opinions on the government’s performance. The session quickly turned heated, with newly appointed minister in Paetongtarn’s administration facing sharp criticism.
Initially, Visuth had set the agenda to discuss constitutional amendments. However, when an MP raised concerns about plummeting rice prices and soaring palm oil prices, the constitutional topic was pushed aside. The discussion escalated into a de facto no-confidence debate against the minister in question.
Pheu Thai MPs lambasted the minister for failing to curb the decline in agricultural product prices, accusing him of allowing a severe drop in rice prices—a direct hit to the party's voter base.
They cited figures from August 2024, when Paetongtarn’s government took office, showing that the price of 15% moisture-content paddy rice in Bangkok stood at 11,000 baht per ton. By February 2025, however, the price had plunged to 8,200 baht per ton.
This sharp decline coincided with over two weeks of farmer protests in the central region, including demonstrators from Uthai Thani and Sukhothai provinces.
MPs argued that the minister should have been proactive in anticipating price fluctuations and farmer unrest, presenting solutions to the Cabinet before the situation escalated. They warned that the ongoing protests were not just damaging the government’s image but also undermining Pheu Thai politically, given that a large portion of its voter base consists of farmers.
Another major concern raised by Pheu Thai MPs was the shortage of bottled palm oil. Despite sufficient domestic production, the price had surged from 45.5 baht per litre in August 2024 to 57.5 baht per litre in February 2025—an alarming increase of 12 baht per litre.
Lawmakers drew comparisons to the Abhisit Vejjajiva administration, when Thailand faced a similar palm oil crisis, prompting long queues of people scrambling to buy bottles amid allegations of stockpiling by major private players to artificially inflate prices.
With the current abnormal price hike, Pheu Thai MPs again questioned the minister’s competence, arguing that failure to stabilize prices would inevitably hurt the party’s public image.
Adding to the tension, the newly appointed minister had few allies within the party, and no MPs came to his defence. The meeting grew increasingly confrontational, reaching a peak when some lawmakers suggested that the minister should reconsider his position.
It is widely believed that the minister was handpicked by the "older brother" of the "boss" from Chan Song La residence, rather than being selected through party consensus. With no direct ties to Pheu Thai MPs, it was only a matter of time before the internal pressure erupted.
Meanwhile, MPs also criticized the minister for his frequent overseas roadshows, as he was rarely present in the country. Even government officials had privately raised concerns over the budget spent on foreign trips, making it an easy target for internal attacks.
Cabinet Reshuffle on the Horizon?
Moving forward, attention now turns to whether this embattled minister will survive a potential Cabinet reshuffle. While Prime Minister Paetongtarn has signalled no immediate plans to adjust Pheu Thai’s ministerial quota, the growing dissent within the party may shake what once seemed like a secure position.