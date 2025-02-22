Revealed: \"Senate election collusion\" paid 5K–100K, Bonus for exceeding target

We have obtained crucial evidence from the DSI’s investigation, which was sent to the Election Commission (EC) after months of work. The EC has requested details of the DSI’s findings.
The DSI has received three complaints:
Complaint 1 – Pol Maj Gen. “A” filed a complaint regarding the Senate selection process in Pathum Thani.
Complaint 2 – Mr “P” requested an investigation into Senate elections at district, provincial, and national levels due to irregularities in the selection process.
Complaint 3 – Mr “T” called for a review of candidate qualifications in line B, specifically in groups 1 and 18.
A coordinated network was established to manipulate the Senate selection process, concealing its methods in violation of the Constitution and the Organic Act on Senate Elections.
A complex scheme was used to ensure only candidates within the group advanced.
1. The group organized candidates at the district level, with five applicants per group, totalling 100 candidates in each of the 928 districts. (Selection criteria required five candidates per round, leading to an unusually high number of applicants in some provinces.)
2. Monetary incentives were offered at various levels:
- June 16, 2024 – After passing the provincial selection round, the group instructed national-level candidates to meet in Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, and Nakhon Nayok to prepare pre-arranged voting lists.
- June 24, 2024 – A 20,000 baht cash deposit was distributed, with the remaining amount to be paid after the EC officially certified the results.
The pre-arranged Senate voting list included two sets of candidate numbers, each group consisting of seven candidates, totalling 140 candidates.
For the national selection round, the network fielded 1,200 candidates from their group.
- June 26, 2024 – The network distributed yellow shirts to its national-level candidates.
Vans were arranged to transport their candidates to Muang Thong Thani for both the morning and cross-group voting rounds. The results aligned with the pre-arranged list.
The two pre-arranged voting sets (7 candidates per group) resulted in 138 candidates being elected as senators, with two placed on the reserve list.
DSI’s Legal Assessment and Justification for Special Case Status
The DSI determined that these actions constitute violations of the following laws:
To unlawfully gain legislative power.
Planning began before, during, and after the selection process.
An IT team developed software to calculate votes and generate pre-arranged voting lists to secure the desired Senate seats.
A group known as “sacrificial voters” was prepared to manipulate the process.
Reports indicate that members of the Special Case Committee (SCC), set to meet next week, have received lobbying calls from powerful political figures urging them not to approve the case as a special investigation.