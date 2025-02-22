Revealed: \"Senate election collusion\" paid 5K–100K, Bonus for exceeding target

We have obtained crucial evidence from the DSI’s investigation, which was sent to the Election Commission (EC) after months of work. The EC has requested details of the DSI’s findings.

Summary of the DSI's evidence on Senate election collusion:

The DSI has received three complaints:

Complaint 1 – Pol Maj Gen. “A” filed a complaint regarding the Senate selection process in Pathum Thani.

Complaint 2 – Mr “P” requested an investigation into Senate elections at district, provincial, and national levels due to irregularities in the selection process.

Complaint 3 – Mr “T” called for a review of candidate qualifications in line B, specifically in groups 1 and 18.

The DSI Director-General appointed an investigative team to proceed with the investigation, following established procedures: