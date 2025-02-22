Revealed: "Senate election collusion" paid 5K–100K, Bonus for exceeding target

The key political timeline to watch next week is the DSI’s Special Case Committee meeting on February 25 to decide whether to classify the Senate election collusion case as a special case.

We have obtained crucial evidence from the DSI’s investigation, which was sent to the Election Commission (EC) after months of work. The EC has requested details of the DSI’s findings.

Summary of the DSI's evidence on Senate election collusion:

The DSI has received three complaints:

Complaint 1 – Pol Maj Gen. “A” filed a complaint regarding the Senate selection process in Pathum Thani.

Complaint 2 – Mr “P” requested an investigation into Senate elections at district, provincial, and national levels due to irregularities in the selection process.

Complaint 3 – Mr “T” called for a review of candidate qualifications in line B, specifically in groups 1 and 18.

The DSI Director-General appointed an investigative team to proceed with the investigation, following established procedures:

  • Recording witness testimonies
  • Examining digital forensic evidence
  • Inspecting locations where Senate election collusion took place
  • Reviewing documentary evidence related to election collusion
  • Identifying individuals involved in the collusion

Key findings from the investigation:

A coordinated network was established to manipulate the Senate selection process, concealing its methods in violation of the Constitution and the Organic Act on Senate Elections.

A complex scheme was used to ensure only candidates within the group advanced.

1. The group organized candidates at the district level, with five applicants per group, totalling 100 candidates in each of the 928 districts. (Selection criteria required five candidates per round, leading to an unusually high number of applicants in some provinces.)

2. Monetary incentives were offered at various levels:

  • District level: 5,000 baht
  • Provincial level: 10,000 baht
  • National level: 40,000–100,000 baht
  • If the group secured more than 120 Senate seats, each member would receive an additional 100,000 baht.

Climactic Timeline

- June 16, 2024 – After passing the provincial selection round, the group instructed national-level candidates to meet in Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, and Nakhon Nayok to prepare pre-arranged voting lists.

- June 24, 2024 – A 20,000 baht cash deposit was distributed, with the remaining amount to be paid after the EC officially certified the results.

The pre-arranged Senate voting list included two sets of candidate numbers, each group consisting of seven candidates, totalling 140 candidates.

For the national selection round, the network fielded 1,200 candidates from their group.

- June 26, 2024 – The network distributed yellow shirts to its national-level candidates.

Vans were arranged to transport their candidates to Muang Thong Thani for both the morning and cross-group voting rounds. The results aligned with the pre-arranged list.

Final Outcome:

The two pre-arranged voting sets (7 candidates per group) resulted in 138 candidates being elected as senators, with two placed on the reserve list.

DSI’s Legal Assessment and Justification for Special Case Status

The DSI determined that these actions constitute violations of the following laws:

  • Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators
  • Section 209 of the Penal Code (Offense of Secret Societies)
  • Section 116(3) of the Penal Code (Inciting the public to violate the law)
  • Anti-Money Laundering Act

Objective:

To unlawfully gain legislative power.

Methodology:

Planning began before, during, and after the selection process.

Structured as an organized crime network with assigned roles:

An IT team developed software to calculate votes and generate pre-arranged voting lists to secure the desired Senate seats.

A group known as “sacrificial voters” was prepared to manipulate the process.

Why It Qualifies as a Special Case:

  • The operation was highly sophisticated and meticulously planned.
  • Blatant disregard for the law, with bold and coordinated execution.
  • Involves numerous unidentified individuals requiring further investigation.

Requires specialized evidence collection, including:

  • Tracing communications, financial transactions, and meeting locations.
  • Identifying IT experts who supported the scheme.
  • Key witnesses may require witness protection due to threats to their safety.

Phone Records Link Close Associates of a Senior Politician from a Major Party

  • This information was not included in the DSI’s official report to the EC but was uncovered through investigative journalism from the investigative team:
  • Unusual hotel bookings – Multiple individuals, who had no prior connection, stayed at the same hotels with pre-arranged reservations managed by a third party.
  • Phone records reveal network links – A coordinator facilitated communications among individuals connected to a senior politician and a major political party.
  • Frequent calls to an independent body – The coordinator made an unusually high number of calls to members of an independent organization involved in the Senate selection process.
  • Pre-arranged meetings – Meetings took place before, during, and after the selection process. After the final selection, a gathering resembling a celebration was held at a venue linked to the senior politician and their political party. The attendees matched names on the pre-arranged Senate list.
  • Post-certification positioning – After receiving official certification, the selected senators were strategically placed as committee chairpersons and members, consistently voting in alignment, raising suspicions.

Political Pressure on Special Case Committee Members

Reports indicate that members of the Special Case Committee (SCC), set to meet next week, have received lobbying calls from powerful political figures urging them not to approve the case as a special investigation.

  • Some members were directly asked to vote against the case.
  • Some members were indirectly threatened to persuade them not to approve the case as a special investigation.


 

