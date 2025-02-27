Opposition explains reasons for submitting no-confidence motion against PM

Natthaphong, who leads the People's Party, stated that the opposition would focus solely on Paetongtarn Shinawatra, although the debate would encompass all ministries. He cited the Prime Minister’s failure to manage the coalition government effectively as the primary reason for the motion.
"We cannot trust the current government to govern the country because the Prime Minister lacks the qualifications, knowledge, and the will to resolve the people's problems. She has shown no responsibility as Prime Minister," Natthaphong remarked.
He also criticized the government's economic performance, pointing out that Thailand’s GDP growth is among the lowest in ASEAN. Additionally, he condemned the appointments of ministers based on political requests and accused the Prime Minister of lacking leadership in governance.
A key issue emphasized by Natthaphong was the Prime Minister’s alleged consent in allowing her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, to influence and be involved in government affairs, as well as permitting her subordinates to hold power over her, which the opposition viewed as a serious dereliction of duty.
Furthermore, he addressed corruption issues, saying the no-confidence debate would reveal the government’s mismanagement and serve as a test of the coalition’s stability.
After receiving the no-confidence motion, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha confirmed that it would undergo a procedural review. The verification of the names and content would be completed within seven days, and any necessary revisions would be made. Once finalized, the motion would be sent to the government.
The Speaker also confirmed that the government was prepared for the censure debate, scheduled for March 24. The duration and timing of the debate would be discussed between the opposition leader and the government’s chief whip, in line with parliamentary rules and customs.
To ensure smooth discussions, the Speaker appointed First Deputy Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan to lead the deliberations and expressed hope that the debate would be productive and beneficial to the public, all parties, and the nation.
When asked about reports that Thaksin might establish a "war room" to respond to the debate, the Speaker clarified that the no-confidence debate is strictly between MPs and ministers. He noted that setting up a war room is at each party’s discretion, but all actions must comply with legal and parliamentary regulations.
Regarding concerns that the debate could extend to the Prime Minister’s family or others outside the government, the Speaker reiterated that the proceedings must follow parliamentary rules and legal provisions. He emphasized that the public is increasingly politically aware and will ultimately decide whether the arguments presented are reasonable. He also pointed out that if any external individuals are mentioned, they are entitled to pursue legal action.