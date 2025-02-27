Thaksin holds meeting with PM’s advisors

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra held a meeting with the advisors of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Ban Phitsanulok Mansion on Thursday morning.
Although Thaksin holds no official position in the government, he arrived at Ban Phitsanulok, the official residence of the Prime Minister, at 10 am, amid speculation that he was waiting for his daughter, Paetongtarn.
Paetongtarn typically chairs a meeting at Ban Phitsanulok every Thursday morning. However, this week, she chose to attend a House session to respond to opposition motions after learning that a no-confidence debate motion had been submitted against her. Her attendance was seen as a rehearsal for an upcoming censure showdown.
Thaksin left Ban Phitsanulok at 1 pm after a three-hour meeting with the Prime Minister’s advisory team. Advisors Pansak Vinyaratn, Surapong Suebwonglee, Supawut Saichuea, Thongtong Chantarangsu, and Pongthep Thepkanchana were present at the meeting and saw Thaksin off afterwards. Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Prommin Suridej was also present as Thaksin departed.
Meeting Focuses on Policy and Upcoming Border Visit
Reports suggest that Thaksin had initially planned to meet Paetongtarn at Ban Phitsanulok to advise her on how to prepare for the censure showdown.
However, as Paetongtarn remained in Parliament beyond midday, expected to leave around 3 pm, Thaksin instead discussed other matters with the advisory team.
Topics reportedly included Paetongtarn’s planned visit on Friday to the border town of Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo province, where she will monitor ongoing crackdowns on call-centre gangs in Poi Pet.