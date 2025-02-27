Thaksin holds meeting with PM’s advisors

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra held a meeting with the advisors of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Ban Phitsanulok Mansion on Thursday morning.

Although Thaksin holds no official position in the government, he arrived at Ban Phitsanulok, the official residence of the Prime Minister, at 10 am, amid speculation that he was waiting for his daughter, Paetongtarn.

Thaksin Holds Advisory Meeting as Paetongtarn Attends House Session

Paetongtarn typically chairs a meeting at Ban Phitsanulok every Thursday morning. However, this week, she chose to attend a House session to respond to opposition motions after learning that a no-confidence debate motion had been submitted against her. Her attendance was seen as a rehearsal for an upcoming censure showdown.