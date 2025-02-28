No option but to repatriate the 40 Uyghur men, says Phumtham

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai insisted on Friday that Thailand had adhered to both domestic and international principles in repatriating 40 Uyghur men to China after keeping them for more than a decade in detention.
When asked if the repatriation could lead to security concerns, he said Thailand had received an official request from China, in which it asserted its legal right to take back the men who had spent nearly 11 years in Thai detention.
“If they are harmed or killed upon returning, then that is something we need to consider carefully,” he said.
He added that Thailand had spent the past 11 years trying to resettle the Uyghur detainees in third countries. While over a hundred had successfully been sent to Turkey, further efforts stalled due to a lack of response from other nations.
Phumtham stressed that the repatriation process followed legal procedures, with the Chinese government verifying that the individuals were Chinese citizens with clear residential addresses.
Thailand had also informed several Western countries, including the United States, that the group would be repatriated in line with Thai and international guidelines, he said.
“Thailand does not deport individuals if there is a risk to their lives,” he added.
The minister went on to say that Thailand had no alternative and derived no benefit from the repatriation, as detaining the men indefinitely was unlawful. He noted that many activists had cited the 2022 Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act to complain against their prolonged detention.
“Hence, repatriating them to China was the best solution,” he said, adding that Thailand will monitor them to ensure their safety.
Phumtham also slammed certain Thai and foreign media outlets, accusing them of trying to complicate matters, adding that the Thai government had acted in good faith.
“We have no intention of sending people to their deaths. We are simply seeking to resolve a domestic issue so that we are not left to bear this burden indefinitely,” he added.