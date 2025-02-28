No option but to repatriate the 40 Uyghur men, says Phumtham

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai insisted on Friday that Thailand had adhered to both domestic and international principles in repatriating 40 Uyghur men to China after keeping them for more than a decade in detention.

When asked if the repatriation could lead to security concerns, he said Thailand had received an official request from China, in which it asserted its legal right to take back the men who had spent nearly 11 years in Thai detention.

“If they are harmed or killed upon returning, then that is something we need to consider carefully,” he said.