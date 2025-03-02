Vice FM insists no foreign government wants to take in detained Uyghurs

Ras said that one country had formally requested to take in some Uyghurs 11 years ago after they were arrested for entering Thailand unlawfully—apparently referring to Turkey, where a group of Uyghurs was sent.

“For the remaining Uyghurs, no other country has ever sent a request to Thailand to take them in, apart from the Chinese government,” Ras stated.

He emphasised that the resettlement of Uyghurs as refugees must be handled at a government-to-government level, with formal requests submitted through the Foreign Ministry or Thai embassies in relevant countries.

He further noted that requests to take in Uyghurs could not be made through non-governmental organisations or even the UNHCR.

Before the repatriation, Human Rights Watch condemned Thailand for detaining Uyghurs for 11 years instead of allowing them to reunite with their families in Turkey.

Ras suggested that it was understandable why no other country had expressed willingness to take in the detained Uyghurs, as doing so could create diplomatic tensions with China.

“Several countries want to maintain good relations with China and do not want to be seen as its enemy, regardless of whether it is a superpower or not. Even a superpower has its own domestic political considerations, and accepting refugees is a sensitive issue that can affect a government's popularity. That is why no country was truly willing to do it,” Ras said.