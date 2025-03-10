Phumtham regrets Narathiwat attacks but remains hopeful on peace talks

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Monday expressed regret over the insurgent attacks in Narathiwat over the weekend but vowed to continue the peace talks, despite doubts over the authority of the current insurgent negotiators.

Phumtham stated that the simultaneous attacks in Sungai Kolok district on Saturday night, which left three dead and several others injured, had raised concerns within the government about whether the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) representatives genuinely had the power to negotiate on behalf of insurgent groups in the deep South.

As the minister overseeing security affairs, Phumtham said he had previously asked insurgent groups to refrain from carrying out attacks during the holy month of Ramadan as a gesture of goodwill, demonstrating that their negotiators truly had the authority to represent them.