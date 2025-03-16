Over one-third of Thais back mention of Thaksin in censure motion

Most voters support the opposition’s censure motion that mentions former prime minister Thaksin Shinawawatra and would like to hear his daughter, PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, answer the opposition’s questions, an opinion survey has found.

The survey was carried out nationwide by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old from March 11 to 13.

● Do they agree with House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha’s request to the opposition to remove Thaksin’s name from their censure motion?

37.48%: The opposition should not amend the motion and remain firm until the motion is put on the House agenda.

32.44%: The opposition should comply with the request so the debate could begin.

9.16%: The opposition should withdraw the motion and cancel the no-confidence debate.

6.57%: The opposition should uphold the original motion and hold a debate outside Parliament instead.

4.27%: The opposition should withdraw the motion and hold a debate outside Parliament.

11.08%: No comment.