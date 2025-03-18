Thai opposition MPs face lawsuit after questioning SSO’s SKYY9 deal

Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin on Tuesday filed a lawsuit at Criminal Court against two People’s Party MPs over allegations concerning the Social Security Office (SSO)’s acquisition of the SKYY9 Centre building in 2022. At that time, Suchart was serving as the labour minister.

Last week, People’s Party MPs Rukchanok Srinork and Sahassawat Kumkong raised allegations that the SSO had purchased the SKYY9 Centre, located on Rama IX Road, for approximately 7 billion baht, despite its appraised value being around 3 billion baht.

The two opposition MPs also questioned the rationale behind purchasing the entire company, which had a debt exceeding 2 billion baht, instead of acquiring just the building itself. They alleged “irregularities” in the acquisition process, insinuating that Suchart had appointed an associate to the SSO’s subcommittee on investment to approve the deal.

The acquisition was approved in 2022, when Boonsong Thapchaiyuth was SSO secretary-general and Suchart was labour minister under General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration.