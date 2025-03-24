Farmers rally for rice price guarantee or pledging at Bt11,000/tonne

A group of farmers from 13 central provinces rallied outside Parliament on Monday, demanding that the government either guarantee rice prices or reinstate the rice pledging scheme.

The protest was led by Thitiwat Kleebmalai, a leader of the Ayutthaya farmers' group, while a no-confidence debate was taking place inside Parliament.

Thitiwat stated that farmers were urging the government to address their grievances urgently, as many had fallen into heavy debt due to declining rice prices.