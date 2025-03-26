Most Thais urge politicians to address evidence gaps: Poll

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra secured her position as premier on Wednesday, receiving 319 votes in favour, 162 against, and seven abstentions.
The survey, conducted by the North Bangkok Poll among 1,500 respondents nationwide on Tuesday, followed the no-confidence debate on Monday and Tuesday.
Here are the poll results:
Reliability of the opposition’s data:
Confidence in the government after the debate:
Reliability of the government coalition’s data:
Issues for improvement in future debates:
Paetongtarn's debate performance (rated out of 10):