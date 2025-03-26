Most Thais urge politicians to address evidence gaps: Poll

A majority of respondents in a recent poll called on politicians to address the lack of clear evidence disclosure in future debates. 

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra secured her position as premier on Wednesday, receiving 319 votes in favour, 162 against, and seven abstentions. 

The survey, conducted by the North Bangkok Poll among 1,500 respondents nationwide on Tuesday, followed the no-confidence debate on Monday and Tuesday. 

Here are the poll results:

Reliability of the opposition’s data:

  • 35.3%: Moderately unreliable
  • 21.7%: Moderately reliable
  • 22.5%: Not reliable
  • 20.5%: Very reliable

Confidence in the government after the debate:

  • 59.7%: Remained the same
  • 25.7%: More confident
  • 14.6%: Less confident

Reliability of the government coalition’s data:

  • 30.1%: Very reliable
  • 27.4%: Moderately unreliable
  • 26.3%: Moderately reliable
  • 16.2%: Not reliable

Issues for improvement in future debates:

  • Unclear evidence presentation: 20.7%
  • Inappropriate behaviour: 17.4%
  • Off-topic debate: 15.4%
  • Provocation: 12.3%
  • Aggressive language: 12.2%
  • Rambling and disorganised debate: 11.9%
  • Defamation of outsiders: 5.3%
  • Others: 4.8%

Paetongtarn's debate performance (rated out of 10):

  • 15.4%: 6 points
  • 14.5%: 5 points
  • 13.8%: 7 points
  • 9.7%: 2 points
  • 9.3%: 3 points
  • 8.9%: 4 points
  • 8.7%: 8 points
  • 7.7%: 9 points
  • 6.8%: 1 point
  • 5.2%: 10 points
