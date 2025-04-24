Ombudsman rejects request by failed Senate candidates to seek court ruling

The Ombudsman’s Office has rejected requests made by several unsuccessful senatorial candidates to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court, according to the office’s secretary-general.
Pol Lt Col Keerop Kritteeranont, Secretary-General of the Office of the Ombudsman, said on Thursday that the office had reviewed the request and determined that the complainants must pursue other available legal avenues to seek a ruling from the court.
The failed candidates had claimed that collusion among some winning candidates had violated their rights. They invoked Article 213 of the Constitution, requesting the Ombudsman to refer the case to the Constitutional Court to determine whether the senatorial election process had breached their constitutional rights.
Keerop explained that the Ombudsman found alternative legal remedies were available, and that the office lacked the authority to submit the request to the Constitutional Court in this instance.
He added that the Ombudsman had declined to proceed with several similar cases, as they fell outside the scope of its authority.
Keerop noted that the complainants still have the option to petition the Constitutional Court directly, though it would be at the court’s discretion whether to accept such petitions.
Chief Ombudsman Somsak Suwansujarit added that existing laws clearly outline the conditions and procedures for senatorial candidates to request rulings from the Constitutional Court. He stressed that the case in question did not meet the legal criteria required for the Ombudsman to take action.