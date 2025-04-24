Ombudsman rejects request by failed Senate candidates to seek court ruling

The Ombudsman’s Office has rejected requests made by several unsuccessful senatorial candidates to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court, according to the office’s secretary-general.

Alternative Legal Channels Must Be Used

Pol Lt Col Keerop Kritteeranont, Secretary-General of the Office of the Ombudsman, said on Thursday that the office had reviewed the request and determined that the complainants must pursue other available legal avenues to seek a ruling from the court.

The failed candidates had claimed that collusion among some winning candidates had violated their rights. They invoked Article 213 of the Constitution, requesting the Ombudsman to refer the case to the Constitutional Court to determine whether the senatorial election process had breached their constitutional rights.