DSI denies intimidating senatorial candidates in Amnat Charoen over voting collusion

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has denied allegations that its officials intimidated or coerced unsuccessful senatorial candidates in Amnat Charoen to confess to peer voting collusion during last year’s Senate election.

DSI Chief Dismisses Governor’s Allegations

Pol Maj Gen Yutthana Praedam, Director-General of the DSI, refuted claims made by Amnat Charoen Governor Narong Thepsena, who alleged in a letter to the Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry that DSI officials intimidated at least two candidates.

According to Narong, three men claiming to be DSI officers, who wore no uniforms and failed to show identification, visited the province and pressured the candidates to confess to colluding during the peer voting process to favour certain winners.