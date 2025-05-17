Sudarat stays in politics as Anudith, Karun exit on good terms

Speaking at a press conference at the Renaissance Hotel in Bangkok on Saturday ( May 17) , Sudarat acknowledged ideological differences within the party that emerged after the last general election.

While some members pushed to join the government, others insisted on upholding the party’s promise to voters by remaining in opposition. After multiple meetings, the party resolved to stand by its founding principle: to be a constructive opposition committed to clean politics and public interest.

Referring to the MPs who defied the party line and aligned themselves with the coalition government, Sudarat said the party’s ethics committee, chaired by Pokin Polakul, is investigating what she called a "serious breach of public trust."

She apologised to the public, citing limited time to unify values among members after splitting from their former party and entering the election cycle quickly.

Sudarat also confirmed that Anudith Nakornthap and Karun Hosakul had formally informed her months earlier of their intent to join another political party, which she respected.

She emphasised that their departure poses no threat to Thai Sang Thai, which remains focused on strengthening its foundation with new members and supporters.