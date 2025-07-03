HM tells sworn-in ministers to give priority to nation, people’s peace, safety

His Majesty the King on Thursday told five reshuffled ministers and nine new ministers of the Second Paetongtarn Cabinet to prioritise the nation and the people’s peace and safety in a speech given after they took their oath of allegiance.

“I appreciate your intention to work, knowing that the nation is the most important thing, and all people want peace, security, and safety.,” His Majesty told the 14 ministers during the oath-taking ceremony held at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall at 11:11 am.

Acting Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit led the 14 ministers to be granted an audience with Their Majesties the King and the Queen after they gathered at Government House before 8 am for preparations and to take photos.