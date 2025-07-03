HM tells sworn-in ministers to give priority to nation, people’s peace, safety

THURSDAY, JULY 03, 2025

HM the King urges new and reshuffled ministers to prioritise the nation’s peace and safety during the oath-taking ceremony at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall.

His Majesty the King on Thursday told five reshuffled ministers and nine new ministers of the Second Paetongtarn Cabinet to prioritise the nation and the people’s peace and safety in a speech given after they took their oath of allegiance.

“I appreciate your intention to work, knowing that the nation is the most important thing, and all people want peace, security, and safety.,” His Majesty told the 14 ministers during the oath-taking ceremony held at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall at 11:11 am.

Acting Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit led the 14 ministers to be granted an audience with Their Majesties the King and the Queen after they gathered at Government House before 8 am for preparations and to take photos.

His Majesty expressed appreciation for the ministers’ intention to prioritise the country’s affairs.

“Those of you entrusted with governing the nation for the benefit and welfare of the people have rightly made a firm resolution to perform your duties to the best of your abilities, and by declaring this resolution with strong determination, you will not only boost your own morale but also instil confidence in the public,” His Majesty said in a speech to the sworn-in ministers.

“Therefore, I would like to offer my support to all of you and wish that you carry out your responsibilities with knowledge, skill, and sincerity, guiding the nation toward lasting prosperity and stability. May you all perform your duties well and experience happiness and success.”

PM’s Secretary-General Prommin Lertsuridej and Cabinet Secretary-General Natjaree Anutasilpa were also granted an audience to observe the ceremony.

The 14 ministers included five reshuffled ministers:

  1. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM and Minister of the Interior
  2. Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation
  3. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Education
  4. Dechit Khaothong, Deputy Minister of the Interior
  5. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister and concurrent Culture Minister

The nine newly appointed ministers are:

  1. Suchart Tancharoen, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office
  2. Jatuporn Buruspat, Minister of Commerce
  3. Chantawich Tanthasit, Deputy Minister of Commerce
  4. Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit, Minister of Labour
  5. Linthiphon Warinwatcharoj, Deputy Minister of Education
  6. Attakorn Sirilattayakorn, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
  7. Tewan Liptapallop, Deputy Minister of Education
  8. Anucha Sasomsub, Deputy Minister of Public Health
  9. Chaichana Dechdecho, Deputy Minister of Public Health
