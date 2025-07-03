HM tells sworn-in ministers to give priority to nation, people’s peace, safety

His Majesty the King on Thursday told five reshuffled ministers and nine new ministers of the Second Paetongtarn Cabinet to prioritise the nation and the people’s peace and safety in a speech given after they took their oath of allegiance.
“I appreciate your intention to work, knowing that the nation is the most important thing, and all people want peace, security, and safety.,” His Majesty told the 14 ministers during the oath-taking ceremony held at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall at 11:11 am.
Acting Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit led the 14 ministers to be granted an audience with Their Majesties the King and the Queen after they gathered at Government House before 8 am for preparations and to take photos.
His Majesty expressed appreciation for the ministers’ intention to prioritise the country’s affairs.
“Those of you entrusted with governing the nation for the benefit and welfare of the people have rightly made a firm resolution to perform your duties to the best of your abilities, and by declaring this resolution with strong determination, you will not only boost your own morale but also instil confidence in the public,” His Majesty said in a speech to the sworn-in ministers.
“Therefore, I would like to offer my support to all of you and wish that you carry out your responsibilities with knowledge, skill, and sincerity, guiding the nation toward lasting prosperity and stability. May you all perform your duties well and experience happiness and success.”
PM’s Secretary-General Prommin Lertsuridej and Cabinet Secretary-General Natjaree Anutasilpa were also granted an audience to observe the ceremony.
The 14 ministers included five reshuffled ministers:
The nine newly appointed ministers are: