House to deliberate bills to lower minimum age of local government presidents

The House of Representatives is scheduled to deliberate six amendment bills seeking to lower the minimum age of candidates contesting for the presidency of local administrations.

Three of the bills have been submitted by the Bhumjaithai Party and the other three by the Chart Pattana Party.

The proposed amendments aim to reduce the minimum age of candidates for the posts of presidents of provincial administrative organisations, tambon administrative organisations, and municipal mayors from 35 to 25 years old.

Political observers said the move is apparently aimed at allowing the young children of powerful provincial political clans to establish a foothold in local politics through top positions in local administrations.