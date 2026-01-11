null

People’s Party leads Suan Dusit Poll popularity survey

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11, 2026

A Suan Dusit Poll (Jan 6–9; 2,682 respondents) shows the People’s Party leading party-list and constituency voting intent, with Natthaphong top PM pick.

Most Thai voters said they would vote for the People’s Party in both constituency and party-list elections and preferred its leader as the next prime minister, an opinion survey has found.

The survey was carried out by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll) among 2,682 respondents nationwide from January 6 to 9.

The Suan Dusit Poll asked the following questions:

Which party will you vote for in the party-list election?

  • 34.23%: People’s Party
  • 16.22%: Bhumjaithai Party
  • 16.03%: Pheu Thai
  • 9.02%: Democrat Party
  • 3.13%: Economic Party
  • 11.12%: Others
  • 10.25%: Still undecided

Which party will you vote for in the constituency-based election?

  • 33.56%: People’s Party
  • 18.46%: Pheu Thai
  • 16.29%: Bhumjaithai Party
  • 8.05%: Democrat Party
  • 2.01%: Economic Party
  • 8.65%: Others
  • 12.98%: Still undecided

Who do you want to become the prime minister?

  • 31.99%: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (People’s Party)
  • 17.45%: Yodchanan Wongsawat (Pheu Thai)
  • 15.14%: Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party)
  • 10.81%: Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party)
  • 3.80%: Gen Rangsee Kitiyanasap (Economic Party)
  • 9.18%: Others
  • 11.63%: Still undecided

Which factors affect your decision to vote (multiple answers allowed)?

  • 52.35%: Economic and bread-and-butter policies
  • 45.64%: Past performance
  • 38.03%: Leader and management team
  • 35.35%: Policy debates
  • 33.32%: Parties and political ideology
     
