People’s Party leads Suan Dusit Poll popularity survey

Most Thai voters said they would vote for the People’s Party in both constituency and party-list elections and preferred its leader as the next prime minister, an opinion survey has found.

The survey was carried out by Suan Dusit University (Suan Dusit Poll) among 2,682 respondents nationwide from January 6 to 9.

The Suan Dusit Poll asked the following questions:

Which party will you vote for in the party-list election?