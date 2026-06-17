Thailand names UNCLOS team for Cambodia maritime boundary talks

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the appointment of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Ambassador Songchai Chaipatiyut to lead Thailand’s team in the compulsory conciliation process under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) over its maritime dispute with Cambodia.

The decision, endorsed at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting (June 16), also brings two former presidents of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) into Thailand’s side of the process as conciliators.

Sihasak will serve as head of Thailand’s negotiating team, while Songchai, Thailand’s ambassador to Kuwait, has been appointed deputy head. The team will take part in the compulsory conciliation process under UNCLOS.

Sihasak announced that the Cabinet had also approved the appointment of two Thailand-appointed conciliators: Judge Albert Hoffmann of South Africa and Judge Rüdiger Wolfrum of Germany.

He described both as carefully selected candidates with strong expertise, extensive experience and international recognition, noting that both had previously served as presidents of ITLOS.