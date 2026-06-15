Anutin denies Cambodian tanks near border as NSC backs UNCLOS, anti-drone centre

“They are in their territory, in their own house. We have no right to interfere or demand to know. We are ready to defend our territory. I assure you that no one can cross into or invade our territory,” he added.

NSC backs UNCLOS track and anti-drone centre

The NSC’s approval of UNCLOS-related mechanisms comes as Thailand and Cambodia remain locked in a maritime boundary dispute in the Gulf of Thailand.

The disputed area covers about 26,000 square kilometres and is believed to contain major oil and gas resources.

The NSC also approved the establishment of an anti-drone centre, a move that signals heightened concern over unmanned aerial threats as security agencies continue to monitor sensitive areas, including border zones.

Anutin did not provide further operational details on the centre, saying only that it was among the agenda items approved by the council.

PM questions Cambodia speculation

Asked whether he believed Cambodia might be using the moment to make moves while people in Thailand were in mourning, Anutin pushed back at the suggestion.

“How do you know?” he asked.

His remarks appeared aimed at cooling speculation while maintaining a firm security message: Thailand would not interfere in Cambodia’s internal actions, but would not allow any encroachment on Thai territory.