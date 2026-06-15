Anutin denies Cambodian tanks near border as NSC backs UNCLOS, anti-drone centre

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday dismissed reports that Cambodian tanks had moved close to the Thai border, insisting Thailand was fully prepared to protect its sovereignty after the National Security Council approved the use of UNCLOS mechanisms and the creation of an anti-drone centre.
Speaking after an NSC meeting at Government House on June 15, Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, said the meeting had approved several key security-related agenda items, including the use of mechanisms under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, and the establishment of a centre to counter unmanned aerial threats.
Asked by reporters whether he had received any report of Cambodian tanks moving close to the Thai border, Anutin replied: “No.”
Reporters then asked about reports that China had delivered a second batch of tanks to Cambodia. Anutin said Thailand had no right to interfere with what Cambodia did on its own territory, but stressed that Thai authorities were closely monitoring the border.
“What Cambodia does in its own territory is something we have no right to interfere with. We are fully monitoring our border and are fully prepared to prevent anyone from violating our sovereignty. I want to stress that we are confident on this point,” he said.
“They are in their territory, in their own house. We have no right to interfere or demand to know. We are ready to defend our territory. I assure you that no one can cross into or invade our territory,” he added.
The NSC’s approval of UNCLOS-related mechanisms comes as Thailand and Cambodia remain locked in a maritime boundary dispute in the Gulf of Thailand.
The disputed area covers about 26,000 square kilometres and is believed to contain major oil and gas resources.
The NSC also approved the establishment of an anti-drone centre, a move that signals heightened concern over unmanned aerial threats as security agencies continue to monitor sensitive areas, including border zones.
Anutin did not provide further operational details on the centre, saying only that it was among the agenda items approved by the council.
Asked whether he believed Cambodia might be using the moment to make moves while people in Thailand were in mourning, Anutin pushed back at the suggestion.
“How do you know?” he asked.
His remarks appeared aimed at cooling speculation while maintaining a firm security message: Thailand would not interfere in Cambodia’s internal actions, but would not allow any encroachment on Thai territory.