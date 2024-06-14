Euro 2024 tourism to bring $1 billion to Germany, study shows

This corresponds to about 0.1% of economic output in the second quarter of the year, with Germany´s hospitality and food retail sectors set to benefit the most from the games, the country's top economic research institute said.

"However, the effect is only short-lived, so that exports of services due to returning tourists are likely to fall again after the end of the European Championship in the third quarter and remain the same on balance," Ifo researcher Gerome Wolf said.