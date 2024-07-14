England fan Srettha backs his team to win Euro final against Spain

The final will be played on Sunday at 9pm local time (2am Monday in Thailand) at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
“I’ll cheer for England although Spain has a slight advantage,” Srettha said.
Srettha said although Spanish footballers are younger and stronger, he believed the England team would have better luck.
The prime minister predicted that the match could be decided on penalties, and England would have an advantage as they had better sharpshooters.
Srettha said he had learned from his friends that all other football fans in Europe supported Spain and that only fans in England supported their national team.
The PM said he expected Thai football fans to also support England.
“So, England will win tonight. You don’t have to prepare yourself for a loss,” Srettha added.