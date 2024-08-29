Joyful ceremony kickstarts Paris 2024 Paralympics

The event on the Champs Elysees and the Place de la Concorde was the first Paralympics curtain-raiser to be held outside a stadium.

Security was tight, with some 15,000 law enforcement officers on site, but there was a light summer feeling to the evening as the sun slowly set on the French capital.



"Dear athletes, welcome to the country of love and revolution. Rest assured, tonight, no Storming of the Bastille, no guillotine, because tonight the most beautiful revolution starts -- the paralympic revolution," Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said in his speech.

"It's a sweet revolution that will change all of us deeply."

The live show started at the foot of the obelisk in Place de la Concorde with Canadian musician, songwriter, and producer Chilly Gonzales on the piano.