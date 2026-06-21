Thailand face Netherlands in key Bangkok VNL clash after two wins

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will take on the Netherlands in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026 at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok at 8.30pm on Sunday (June 21).
The final Week 2 fixture in Bangkok sees Thailand in renewed form after back-to-back victories in front of home fans.
Thailand defeated Canada 3-1 on Saturday (June 20), winning 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20. The result followed their first victory of this year’s VNL, a 3-0 win over Bulgaria on Thursday (June 18), when they prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.
Heading into the Netherlands match, Thailand sit 13th out of 18 teams in the VNL 2026 women’s standings, with two wins, five defeats and nine points from seven matches.
The Netherlands are ninth in the standings, also on nine points, but hold the edge with three wins from seven matches.
In the world rankings, Thailand are 19th, while the Netherlands are eighth, 11 places higher. Recent history also favours the Dutch side, who have won the last five meetings between the teams:
Thai fans can watch selected VNL matches for free on MONOMAX SPORTS, Channel 29. Fans who want access to all matches can subscribe to a monthly MONOMAX package.