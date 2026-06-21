Thailand face Netherlands in key Bangkok VNL clash after two wins

SUNDAY, JUNE 21, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand face Netherlands in key Bangkok VNL clash after two wins

Thailand face the Netherlands at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok in VNL 2026, chasing a third straight victory after wins over Bulgaria and Canada.

  • Thailand's women's volleyball team is set to play against the Netherlands in a key Volleyball Nations League (VNL) match in Bangkok.
  • The team enters the match with renewed confidence after securing two consecutive home victories against Canada and Bulgaria.
  • Despite Thailand's recent wins, the Netherlands is the higher-ranked team (8th vs. 19th) and has won the last five head-to-head encounters between the two nations.
  • In the VNL standings, Thailand is 13th with two wins, while the Netherlands is 9th with three wins.

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will take on the Netherlands in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026 at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok at 8.30pm on Sunday (June 21).

The final Week 2 fixture in Bangkok sees Thailand in renewed form after back-to-back victories in front of home fans.

Thailand defeated Canada 3-1 on Saturday (June 20), winning 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20. The result followed their first victory of this year’s VNL, a 3-0 win over Bulgaria on Thursday (June 18), when they prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.

Heading into the Netherlands match, Thailand sit 13th out of 18 teams in the VNL 2026 women’s standings, with two wins, five defeats and nine points from seven matches.

The Netherlands are ninth in the standings, also on nine points, but hold the edge with three wins from seven matches.

In the world rankings, Thailand are 19th, while the Netherlands are eighth, 11 places higher. Recent history also favours the Dutch side, who have won the last five meetings between the teams:

  • 2025 World Championship: Thailand lost to the Netherlands 2-3
    Set scores: 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 10-25, 14-16
     
  • VNL 2023: Thailand lost to the Netherlands 0-3
    Set scores: 26-28, 18-25, 20-25
     
  • VNL 2021: Thailand lost to the Netherlands 0-3
    Set scores: 20-25, 9-25, 18-25
     
  • VNL 2019: Thailand lost to the Netherlands 0-3
    Set scores: 18-25, 20-25, 16-25
     
  • VNL 2018: Thailand lost to the Netherlands 0-3
    Set scores: 20-25, 24-26, 13-25

Thai fans can watch selected VNL matches for free on MONOMAX SPORTS, Channel 29. Fans who want access to all matches can subscribe to a monthly MONOMAX package.

 

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