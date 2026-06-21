Thailand face Netherlands in key Bangkok VNL clash after two wins

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will take on the Netherlands in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026 at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok at 8.30pm on Sunday (June 21).

The final Week 2 fixture in Bangkok sees Thailand in renewed form after back-to-back victories in front of home fans.

Thailand defeated Canada 3-1 on Saturday (June 20), winning 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20. The result followed their first victory of this year’s VNL, a 3-0 win over Bulgaria on Thursday (June 18), when they prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.