UnionPay, Thai tourism agency ink deal to benefit travelers

The letter of intent (LoI) between TAT and China UnionPay's subsidiary UnionPay International has a validity of two years. Cooperation under the agreement will range from co-funding joint marketing initiatives and joint promotions and press releases to data sharing and high-end customers.
The agreement is expected to help inspire Chinese tourists and UnionPay cardholders to visit Thailand while enabling a deeper understanding of their consumption and spending behavior.
Specific marketing and outreach efforts towards UnionPay's higher-tiered client base, including Platinum or Diamond cardholders and above, or clients with high income, will be introduced to encourage travel to Thailand and stimulate higher spending.
"The agreement supports the Thai government's tourism policy to forge long-term strategic partnerships with leading players in key tourist markets," said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT governor.
Statistics from TAT showed that more than 2 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand as of April 21 this year, making it the largest tourist market.
Starting in March, holders of valid Thai ordinary passports and valid Chinese passports for public affairs and ordinary passports were exempted from visa requirements for entering, exiting, or transiting the other country's territory for a 30-day stay.
"Following the visa-free policy for Chinese tourists, further enhancement of cooperation with Chinese counterparts will help facilitate travel as well as develop and promote quality tourism experiences in Thailand for Chinese visitors," said Thapanee.
UnionPay is one of China's leading payment brands, and China is a pioneer in cashless transactions. UnionPay cards are currently accepted in more than 180 countries and regions with nearly 67 million merchants outside the Chinese mainland, according to Wang Lixin, executive director of UnionPay International.
"This cooperation will leverage UnionPay's network to present Thailand's quality tourism offerings in the Chinese market while stimulating UnionPay cardholders to spend more for special privileges," Wang said.
As China's May Day holiday is approaching, it is estimated that about 230,000 Chinese tourists will choose Thailand for spending the one-week vacation, according to Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor for international marketing (Asia and South Pacific region) at TAT.
"We are also in talks with the major departments to have special deals and shopping privileges, especially for Chinese visitors. The (LoI) we signed today is another big step in providing the best shopping experience or spending experience for Chinese visitors in Thailand," he said.
Asked about tourist safety concerns, Chattan said TAT is always in talks with the Thai tourist police to ensure the safety of visitors, and that it is also in talks with the Chinese embassy to do everything to ensure the best experience for every Chinese visitor.
"Everything is in place. People can come anytime to enjoy Thailand," he said.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network