UnionPay, Thai tourism agency ink deal to benefit travelers

Starting in March, holders of valid Thai ordinary passports and valid Chinese passports for public affairs and ordinary passports were exempted from visa requirements for entering, exiting, or transiting the other country's territory for a 30-day stay.

"Following the visa-free policy for Chinese tourists, further enhancement of cooperation with Chinese counterparts will help facilitate travel as well as develop and promote quality tourism experiences in Thailand for Chinese visitors," said Thapanee.

UnionPay is one of China's leading payment brands, and China is a pioneer in cashless transactions. UnionPay cards are currently accepted in more than 180 countries and regions with nearly 67 million merchants outside the Chinese mainland, according to Wang Lixin, executive director of UnionPay International.

"This cooperation will leverage UnionPay's network to present Thailand's quality tourism offerings in the Chinese market while stimulating UnionPay cardholders to spend more for special privileges," Wang said.

As China's May Day holiday is approaching, it is estimated that about 230,000 Chinese tourists will choose Thailand for spending the one-week vacation, according to Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor for international marketing (Asia and South Pacific region) at TAT.

"We are also in talks with the major departments to have special deals and shopping privileges, especially for Chinese visitors. The (LoI) we signed today is another big step in providing the best shopping experience or spending experience for Chinese visitors in Thailand," he said.

Asked about tourist safety concerns, Chattan said TAT is always in talks with the Thai tourist police to ensure the safety of visitors, and that it is also in talks with the Chinese embassy to do everything to ensure the best experience for every Chinese visitor.

"Everything is in place. People can come anytime to enjoy Thailand," he said.

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network