Satun’s Tarutao marine park begins monsoon closure on May 16

Satun's Tarutao National Marine Park will begin closing to tourists from Thursday (May 16). The closure aims to promote tourist safety and marine rehabilitation during the four-month monsoon season. The entire park will reopen on September 30.

Koh Lipe, the park’s star attraction, will remain open throughout the monsoon, however.

The park’s main accommodation and camping sites at Koh Tarutao’s Phante Malaka Bay and Mo Lae Bay, and Koh Adang will be closed to tourists until September 30, park chief Mongkhol Daengkan said on Tuesday.

From June 1 to July 31, the following islands in the park will close: Koh Lek, Koh Bitsi, Koh Talang, and Koh Adang (northern and eastern sides).

Closed from August 1 to September 30 will be Koh Yang, Jabang dive site, Koh Rawi, Koh Dong, Koh Hin Son, Koh Ro-Kloy, Koh Adang (western side), Koh Sawang and Koh Phai.

The park headquarters will remain open throughout the closure period, said Mongkhol.

Tarutao National Marine Park consists of 51 islands off the southern province of Satun in the Andaman Sea. The park covers an area of 1,490 square kilometres, of which 230 sqkm are islands, including the famous Koh Tarutao and Koh Lipe.

Koh Tarutao was the setting for the Thailand-based 2002 season of US reality television series “Survivor”.