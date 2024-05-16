Go fly a kite… in Nonthaburi

Bangkokians and residents of neighbouring provinces can expect to see bursts of colour in the sky as Nonthaburi launches its “Kite on the Lake” festival this weekend.

Arranged by Impact Exhibition Organiser, the festival will be held from Friday to Sunday in the 3,000-square-metre grounds near the Muang Thong Thani Lake. Festivities run from 4pm to 10pm during the period.

Apart from flying kites, participants will also get to make and paint their kites.